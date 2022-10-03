NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a group photo with Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) following an all-hands call aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the centennial of Navy Aircraft Carriers and to conduct a roundtable with female senior Sailors during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2022 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7100596
|VIRIN:
|220310-N-SR275-1328
|Resolution:
|4000x3200
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV visits Norfolk [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
