    SECNAV visits Norfolk [Image 13 of 20]

    SECNAV visits Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a group photo with Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) following an all-hands call aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the centennial of Navy Aircraft Carriers and to conduct a roundtable with female senior Sailors during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.19.2022 16:02
    Photo ID: 7100596
    VIRIN: 220310-N-SR275-1328
    Resolution: 4000x3200
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV visits Norfolk [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    secretary of the navy
    newport news
    norfolk
    carlos del toro
    secnav78

