SECNAV visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) following an all-hands call aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the 100th celebration of Navy aircraft carriers and to conduct a roundtable with senior female leadership during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

