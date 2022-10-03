SECNAV visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses with Naval Academy alumni of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Gettysburg (CG 64), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), USS McFaul (DDG 74) and USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), during a ship visit March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the 100th celebration of Navy aircraft carriers and to conduct a roundtable with senior female leadership during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

