SECNAV visits Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Mar. 10, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro receives a brief from Lt. Cmdr. Paul Castillo, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) ordnance handling officer, on the design and enhanced capabilities of Ford’s Advanced Weapons Elevators in the hangar bay during a ship visit March 10, 2022. Secretary Del Toro is in Norfolk for the 100th celebration of Navy aircraft carriers and to conduct a roundtable with senior female leadership during Women’s History Month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

