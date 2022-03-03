Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman, 52nd Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare technician, guides an Airman from the 52nd MXS as he uses a lift to load an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod into a shipping container on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The inherent flexibility and capability of our forces allow us to maintain the right presence where we need it when we need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:37
    Photo ID: 7098959
    VIRIN: 220303-F-LH638-1159
    Resolution: 7152x4768
    Size: 13.13 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    52 FW
    SEAD
    ALQ-131
    52 MXS
    europeansupport2022

