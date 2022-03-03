Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman, 52nd Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare technician, guides an Airman from the 52nd MXS as he uses a lift to load an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod into a shipping container on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The inherent flexibility and capability of our forces allow us to maintain the right presence where we need it when we need it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE