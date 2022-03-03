Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman is an electronic warfare technician from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Bowman has repaired four AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pods, which have the ability to adapt to changing threats as 52nd Fighter Wing aircraft support NATO defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022
Date Posted: 03.18.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE