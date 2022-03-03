Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 1 of 6]

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman is an electronic warfare technician from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Bowman has repaired four AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pods, which have the ability to adapt to changing threats as 52nd Fighter Wing aircraft support NATO defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:36
    Photo ID: 7098953
    VIRIN: 220303-F-LH638-1009
    Resolution: 7309x4873
    Size: 13.25 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky
    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky
    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky
    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky
    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky
    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52 FW
    SEAD
    ALQ-131
    52 MXS
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT