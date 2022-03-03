From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman and Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth, both electronic warfare technicians from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, push an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod out of their workshop prior to loading it into a shipping container on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The ALQ-131 pod detects and identifies any threats that may arise while aircraft safeguard the integrity of NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky, by TSgt Maeson Elleman