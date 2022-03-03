Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 2 of 6]

    Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman and Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth, both electronic warfare technicians from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, push an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod out of their workshop prior to loading it into a shipping container on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The ALQ-131 pod detects and identifies any threats that may arise while aircraft safeguard the integrity of NATO airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52 FW
    SEAD
    ALQ-131
    52 MXS
    europeansupport2022

