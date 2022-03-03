U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin White is an electronic warfare technician from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:36 Photo ID: 7098957 VIRIN: 220303-F-LH638-1048 Resolution: 7524x5016 Size: 12.55 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.