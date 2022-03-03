Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin White, 52nd Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare technician, center, guides Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth, also an electronic warfare technician from the 52nd MXS, as he uses a lift to load an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures (ECM) pod into a shipping container on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The ALQ-131 is an ECM pod designed to provide our aircraft self-protection against radar threats as they ensure support for global operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

