From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin White, Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman, and Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth are electronic warfare technicians from the 52nd Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. USAFE operations in the region enhance regional stability, combined readiness and defense with our NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.18.2022 11:36 Photo ID: 7098958 VIRIN: 220303-F-LH638-1222 Resolution: 5390x3594 Size: 7.77 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB Avionics Flight gets vital system back in the sky [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.