    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Rescue and Assistance Drill [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Rescue and Assistance Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jackie Hart 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220316-N-VC236-1005 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) don self-contained breathing apparatuses during a rescue and assistance drill. Rescue and assistance drills test Ronald Reagan’s ability to respond to a potential casualty aboard neighboring ships moored at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackie Hart)

    CVN 76
    Assistance
    Rescue
    Damage Control
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

