USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Legal Assistance Workshop

220315-N-NW981-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Region Legal Services Office give training on how to create a will during a Legal Assistance Workshop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The workshop focused on helping Ronald Reagan Sailors draft documents such as wills and powers of attorney to better prepare them for future underway periods. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

