    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Legal Assistance Workshop [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Legal Assistance Workshop

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.15.2022

    Photo by Seaman Emily Johnson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220315-N-NW981-1017 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 15, 2022) Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Region Legal Services Office give training on how to create a will during a Legal Assistance Workshop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The workshop focused on helping Ronald Reagan Sailors draft documents such as wills and powers of attorney to better prepare them for future underway periods. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emily R. Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7098389
    VIRIN: 220315-N-NW981-1017
    Resolution: 4303x2864
    Size: 831.95 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Legal Assistance Workshop [Image 9 of 9], by SN Emily Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

