    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220316-N-CW176-1020 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2022) Sailors prepare to transport a simulated patient during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Mass casualty drills test Ronald Reagan’s ability to rapidly assess, transport and treat multiple Sailors with varying levels of injuries. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.18.2022 03:32
    Photo ID: 7098392
    VIRIN: 220316-N-CW176-1020
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill [Image 9 of 9], by SN Matthew Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

