USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Mass Casualty Drill

220316-N-CW176-1064 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2022) Sailors assess simulated patients’ injuries during a mass casualty drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Mass casualty drills test Ronald Reagan’s ability to rapidly assess, transport and treat multiple Sailors with varying levels of injuries. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Mitchell)

