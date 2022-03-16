220316-N-VC236-1014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2022) Sailors depart the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a rescue and assistance drill. Rescue and assistance drills test Ronald Reagan’s ability to respond to a potential casualty aboard neighboring ships moored at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jackie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2022 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7098399
|VIRIN:
|220316-N-VC236-1014
|Resolution:
|2960x1970
|Size:
|907.57 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Rescue and Assistance Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jackie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT