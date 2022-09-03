Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

A pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron, center, briefs 51st Commando Battalion Romanian special forces members in Romania, March 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided training on how to safely operate around a helicopter to the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2022 05:05
|Photo ID:
|7096538
|VIRIN:
|220309-F-PB738-1311
|Resolution:
|3107x2071
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
