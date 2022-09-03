The 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces offload an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron in Romania, March 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided various training to Romanian forces, including on and offloading a helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7096535 VIRIN: 220309-F-PB738-1140 Resolution: 4499x3000 Size: 5.76 MB Location: RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.