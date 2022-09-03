The 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces run to an HH-60G Pave Hawk, assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron, in Romania March, 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided training on how to safely operate around a helicopter to the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7096540 VIRIN: 220309-F-PB738-1172 Resolution: 3490x2327 Size: 4.78 MB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.