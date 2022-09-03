Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Mount, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, center, speaks with the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian special forces in Romania, March, 9, 2022. Mount assisted the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team in teaching safe operations for loading and unloading an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th RQS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

