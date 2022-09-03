Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

    ROMANIA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Mount, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, center, speaks with the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian special forces in Romania, March, 9, 2022. Mount assisted the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team in teaching safe operations for loading and unloading an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th RQS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:06
    This work, Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training, by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aviano
    Royal Marines
    RQS

