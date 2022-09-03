U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Mount, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, waits for an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th RQS to land in Romania, March 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided training on how to safely operate around a helicopter to the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.17.2022 05:05 Photo ID: 7096537 VIRIN: 220309-F-PB738-1148 Resolution: 3216x2144 Size: 1.62 MB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.