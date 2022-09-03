Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Mount, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, left, teaches how to call in a helicopter for extraction in Romania, March, 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided training on how to safely operate around a helicopter to the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

