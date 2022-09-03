Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training [Image 3 of 7]

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

    ROMANIA

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Mount, 57th Rescue Squadron combat rescue officer, left, teaches how to call in a helicopter for extraction in Romania, March, 9, 2022. The 57th RQS and the 56th RQS alongside the Royal Marines Commando Mobile Air Operations team with Commando Helicopter Force provided training on how to safely operate around a helicopter to the 51st Commando Battalion Romanian Special Forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    Strengthening alliances through joint NATO training

