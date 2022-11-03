UCT Sapphire Event 2022

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Florence Parker shares a moment with her husband during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Parker, who graduated among the first female class of navigators, participated as a guest speaker for the three-day event that celebrated the Combat Systems Officer community overcoming gender and race barriers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

