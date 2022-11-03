UCT Sapphire Event 2022

Col. (Ret.) Mary Higgins speaks during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The three-day event celebrated the Combat Systems Officer community overcoming gender and race barriers in the Air Force, 45 years since the first female class of navigators began training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

