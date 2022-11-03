UCT Sapphire Event 2022

JROTC members arrive at the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The three-day event featured guest speakers, a career day for current UCT students and incentive flights and static displays of aircraft for JROTC and ROTC students in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

