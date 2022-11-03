JROTC members arrive at the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The three-day event featured guest speakers, a career day for current UCT students and incentive flights and static displays of aircraft for JROTC and ROTC students in attendance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7095027
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-HK519-1037
|Resolution:
|5251x3494
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT Sapphire Event 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
