UCT Sapphire Event 2022

Graduates of the first female class of U.S. Air Force navigators,Class 78-01, unveil a historical painting during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The painting paid tribute to the Combat Systems Officer community overcoming gender and race barriers in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

