U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brenda Cartier speaks during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Cartier is the director of operations and communications, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Ancona)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7095026
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-BT782-1254
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|14.31 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UCT Sapphire Event 2022 [Image 16 of 16], by Amn Andrew Ancona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
