UCT Sapphire Event 2022

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Brenda Cartier speaks during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. Cartier is the director of operations and communications, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Ancona)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, US