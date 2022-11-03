Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT Sapphire Event 2022 [Image 12 of 16]

    UCT Sapphire Event 2022

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. (Ret.) Elizabeth Koch speaks during the Undergraduate Combat Systems Officer Training (UCT) Sapphire Event March 11, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida. The three-day event celebrated the Combat Systems Officer community overcoming gender and race barriers in the Air Force, 45 years since the first female class of navigators began training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miranda Mahoney)

