Three Montenegro Armed Forces service members attend a photography and videography course in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 22, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2022 05:35
|Photo ID:
|7094384
|VIRIN:
|211122-A-VU095-1025
|Resolution:
|3091x2473
|Size:
|704.64 KB
|Location:
|PODGORICA, ME
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces
