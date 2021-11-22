Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 11 of 12]

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO

    11.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Three Montenegro Armed Forces service members attend a photography and videography course in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 22, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 05:35
    Location: PODGORICA, ME 
    This work, Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    Bosnia-Herzegovina
    Balkans
    SOCEUR
    Montenegro
    Public Affairs Training

