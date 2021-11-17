Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

U.S. Army Sgt. Hannah Hawkins (right) assigned to the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, currently attached to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, conduct a practice interview with an Armed Forces Bosnia-Herzegovina Soldier in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nov. 17, 2021. The four-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing knowledge between countries' public affairs teams. *** (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden)
