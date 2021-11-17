Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 7 of 12]

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    11.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Hannah Hawkins (right) assigned to the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Oregon Army National Guard, currently attached to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, conduct a practice interview with an Armed Forces Bosnia-Herzegovina Soldier in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nov. 17, 2021. The four-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing knowledge between countries' public affairs teams. *** (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7094379
    VIRIN: 211117-A-LM216-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 22.83 MB
    Location: SARAJEVO, BA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    Bosnia-Herzegovina
    Balkans
    SOCEUR
    Montenegro
    Public Affairs Training

