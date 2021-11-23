A Montenegro Armed Forces service member discusses photography fundamentals with a fellow service member during a photography lesson in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 23, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)
Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces
