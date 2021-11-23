Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

A Montenegro Armed Forces service member discusses photography fundamentals with a fellow service member during a photography lesson in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 23, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

