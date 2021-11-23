Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12]

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO

    11.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Montenegro Armed Forces service member discusses photography fundamentals with a fellow service member during a photography lesson in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 23, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.16.2022 05:34
    Photo ID: 7094385
    VIRIN: 211123-A-VU095-1010
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: PODGORICA, ME 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Hannah Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

    Bosnia-Herzegovina
    Balkans
    SOCEUR
    Montenegro
    Public Affairs Training

