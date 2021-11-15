Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, assigned to the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in the Oregon Army National Guard, currently attached to Special Operations Command Europe Public Affairs, and communication freelance interpreter interpreter Ardian Adzanela discuss photo and video practices with Armed Forces Bosnia-Herzegovina Public Affairs Soldiers in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nov. 15, 2021. The four-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing knowledge between countries' public affairs teams. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

