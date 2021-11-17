An Armed Forces Bosnia-Herzegovina Soldier answers questions during a practice interview conducted by U.S. Army Sgt. Hannah Hawkins who is assigned to the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment currently attached to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Nov. 17, 2021. The four-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing knowledge between countries' public affairs teams. *** (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.16.2022 05:35 Photo ID: 7094381 VIRIN: 211117-A-LM216-1003 Resolution: 3253x4889 Size: 11.91 MB Location: SARAJEVO, BA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.