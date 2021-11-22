Oregon National Guard Soldiers share public affairs skillset with Balkans partner and ally forces

U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, assigned to the 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment in the Oregon Army National Guard, currently attached to Special Operations Command Europe Public Affairs, teaches a class on photography techniques to Montenegro Armed Forces in Podgorica, Montenegro, Nov. 22, 2021. The two-day course was an opportunity to strengthen relationships between the U.S. and Balkan partner forces while sharing public affairs knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

