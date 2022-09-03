Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 5 of 6]

    Women's History Month Profiles: &quot;Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight&quot;

    1, TURKEY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager, poses with a portrait drawn for her by one of her former Airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez places importance on advocating for her team’s individual and organizational growth. She takes an active role as a leader by enquiring about the Airman behind the uniform to encourage them to bring their whole self forward to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

    This work, Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Womens History Month
    AFN Incirlik
    39 Air Base

