Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager, smiles during a conversation with her morning show DJs at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez places importance on advocating for her team’s individual and organizational growth. She takes an active role as a leader by inquiring about the Airman behind the uniform to encourage them to bring their whole self forward to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:46 Photo ID: 7092716 VIRIN: 220309-F-GG597-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.06 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.