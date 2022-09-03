Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager, laughs during a morning conversation with her Airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez makes sure that she checks in daily with her Airmen, even if just for a quick conversation. She believes in making her sphere of influence better than when she found it and promotes “getting to know the Airman behind the uniform” and their diversity of experience and thought. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:46 Photo ID: 7092715 VIRIN: 220309-F-GG597-1002 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 35.17 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.