Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager (left), speaks with Staff Sgt. Charles Welty, an Armed Forces Network DJ, on how they can make operations run smoothly in their work center at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez places importance on advocating for her team’s individual and organizational growth. She takes an active role as a leader by inquiring about the Airman behind the uniform to encourage them to bring their whole self forward to the team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

