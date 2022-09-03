Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager, coordinates daily tasks at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez is in charge of a 10-person shop and must manage multiple products, coordinate with AFN Headquarters, and provide for the personal wellbeing of her Airmen. She works hard to make “small moments matter” in her day-to-day actions. She feels that making a difference to even one person is something to be proud of, and this encourages her team to strive for growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

