Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager (left), proudly watches her morning show DJs at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez said that every day is a learning experience and chance to do better. Her experience includes being a combat cameraman, Command Chief’s executive assistant, Syracuse University Military Photojournalist Program graduate, and new mother. Combining experience from each walk of life, she conquers the fear of the unknown and uses it to encourage her Airmen to flourish. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 06:46 Photo ID: 7092714 VIRIN: 220309-F-GG597-1003 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 14.32 MB Location: 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.