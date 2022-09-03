Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 1 of 6]

    Women's History Month Profiles: &quot;Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight&quot;

    1, TURKEY

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madi Sylvester 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jodi Martinez, Armed Forces Network Incirlik station manager (left), proudly watches her morning show DJs at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 9, 2022. Martinez said that every day is a learning experience and chance to do better. Her experience includes being a combat cameraman, Command Chief’s executive assistant, Syracuse University Military Photojournalist Program graduate, and new mother. Combining experience from each walk of life, she conquers the fear of the unknown and uses it to encourage her Airmen to flourish. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Sylvester)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Profiles: "Su lucha es mi lucha, Your fight is my fight" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Madi Sylvester, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

