Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy speaks to Airman Leadership School and Noncomissioned Officer Academy students at Kisling NCO Academy, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy gave examples and advice on leadership during his visit to the academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 04:24 Photo ID: 7092654 VIRIN: 220311-F-PJ020-1425 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.13 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.