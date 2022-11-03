Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy speaks to Airman Leadership School and Noncomissioned Officer Academy students at Kisling NCO Academy, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy gave examples and advice on leadership during his visit to the academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
This work, Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
