Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy autographs a wooden plaque at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy served as CMSAF from 2009 to 2013, leading the Air Force through the drawdown of Operation Iraqi Freedom and establishing the next steps for enlisted military education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7092652
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-PJ020-1344
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT