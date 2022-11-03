Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy speaks with 86th Civil Engineering Group Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy worked in a variety of civil engineering duties in his time as a younger Airman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2022 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7092651
|VIRIN:
|220311-F-PJ020-1287
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT