    Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein [Image 2 of 7]

    Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy poses for a photo with all-call attendees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy spoke about resiliency, mentorship, and mental health issues during the all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

