Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Coronel, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger services agent, asks Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy a question at the Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Germany, March 11, 2022. Airmen asked questions about social media, generational changes and his advice on leadership at the all-call. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

Date Taken: 03.11.2022 Date Posted: 03.15.2022 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE