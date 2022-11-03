Retired CMSAF #16 talks leadership, education at Ramstein

Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force #16 James A. Roy speaks during an all-call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2022. Roy served as CMSAF from 2009 to 2013, leading the Air Force through the drawdown of Operation Iraqi Freedom and establishing the next steps for enlisted military education. Roy visited various bases within U.S. Air Force in Europe during his tour from March 9-11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

