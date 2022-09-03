220309-A-LN610-1080 OMAN (March 9, 2022) Royal Navy of Oman and UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary forces conduct a passenger transfer aboard a Royal Navy of Oman ship in the Gulf of Oman, March 9, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.14.2022 Location: OM