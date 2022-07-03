220307-A-LN610-1121 GULF OF OMAN (March 7, 2022) Ships of the Royal Navy of Oman sail in formation in the Gulf of Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7090871
|VIRIN:
|220307-A-LN610-1121
|Resolution:
|5149x3433
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT