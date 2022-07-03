220307-A-LN610-1121 GULF OF OMAN (March 7, 2022) Ships of the Royal Navy of Oman sail in formation in the Gulf of Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

