    Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 4 of 7]

    Exercise Khunjar Hadd

    MUSSANAH, OMAN

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220307-N-NO146-1003 MUSSANAH, Oman (March 7, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team personnel and Royal Navy of Oman forces participate in a subject matter expert exchange at Said bin Sultan Naval Base, Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

