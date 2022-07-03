220307-N-NO146-1001 MUSSANAH, Oman (March 7, 2022) U.S. Coast Guard maritime engagement team personnel and Royal Navy of Oman forces participate in a subject matter expert exchange at Said bin Sultan Naval Base, Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7090870
|VIRIN:
|220307-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|285.92 KB
|Location:
|MUSSANAH, OM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
