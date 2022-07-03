Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Khunjar Hadd [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise Khunjar Hadd

    GULF OF OMAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220307-A-LN610-1127 GULF OF OMAN (March 7, 2022) French Navy frigate FFGH Guepratte (F714) and mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) sail in formation in the Gulf of Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.14.2022 02:41
    Photo ID: 7090873
    VIRIN: 220307-A-LN610-1127
    Resolution: 6223x4149
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 3
    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Coast Guard
    Khunjar Hadd

