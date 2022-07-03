220307-A-LN610-1127 GULF OF OMAN (March 7, 2022) French Navy frigate FFGH Guepratte (F714) and mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) sail in formation in the Gulf of Oman, March 7, during the Oman-led multinational maritime exercise Khunjar Hadd. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery Frost)
